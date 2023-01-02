JUST IN
Trade in rupee with sanctions-hit Russia kicks off, set to gather pace
Betting on outcomes of games won't be allowed; rules likely in Feb: MoS IT
Around 21 API projects come up under the PLI scheme, shows data
Petrol export by OMCs rise 142% between 2020-21 and 2021-22: Govt data
IT ministry calls for self-regulation, grievance redressal in online gaming
Indian economy likely to navigate rough global weather in 2023: Assocham
Indian economy poised for further growth despite global headwinds: Analysts
Hostel plots, coaching villas drive Kota's real estate sector growth
India's population, poverty and consumption data delayed in govt record
NMDC increases iron ore lump rates by Rs 200 to Rs 4,300 per tonne
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Trade in rupee with sanctions-hit Russia kicks off, set to gather pace
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Coal ministry to take up additional 19 first mile connectivity projects

First mile connectivity refers to the transportation of coal from pitheads to dispatch points

Topics
Coal ministry | Coal  | SCCL

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Centre on Monday said an additional 19 first mile connectivity projects of state-owned CIL and SCCL will be implemented by 2026-27.

First mile connectivity refers to the transportation of coal from pitheads to dispatch points.

"The Ministry of Coal will be taking up additional 19 First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects for Coal India Ltd (CIL) and Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) with a capacity of 330 million tonnes (MT) and these projects will be implemented by FY26-27," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry has already undertaken 55 first mile connectivity projects worth Rs 18,000 crore. Out these 55 projects, eight having a capacity of 95.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) have been commissioned and the remaining will be commissioned by FY25.

To ensure efficient and environment-friendly coal evacuation, the government is working on the development of the National Coal Logistic Plan, including first mile connectivity through railway sidings near coal mines and strengthening of rail network in coalfields.

The coal ministry has set a target to produce 1.31 billion tonnes (BT) of coal by FY'25 and 1.5 BT in FY'30. In this context, development of coal transportation that is cost efficient, fast and environmentally friendly is important.

The government has prepared an integrated approach for eliminating road transportation of coal in mines and has taken steps to upgrade mechanised coal transportation and loading system under FMC projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coal ministry

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 18:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU