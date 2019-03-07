Coming soon: Higher tariffs on 29 key US imports announced last year

India is not keen to engage the US in a tit-for-tat despite being cut off from duty-free access to its markets, but in April, the government will finally impose higher duties on 29 key imports from the country. This roll-out has been deferred six times.

On Monday night the US cut off India from the benefits of the Generalized System of Preference (GSP) scheme. New Delhi, on Tuesday, played down its impact, and said the withdrawal process would take at least 60 days. “A new set of tariffs will only complicate matters. "If we survived the first year of a global trade ...