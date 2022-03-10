Comm Min extends deadline for exporters to submit applications for dues

The last date for exporters to submit online applications to claim their pending dues under different export promotion schemes has been extended again, according to a notification of the .

Exporters can claim pending refunds under the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS), RoSCTL (Rebate of State and Central Levies and Taxes) scheme and Rebate of State Levies (RoSL) scheme.

The date for MEIS and 2 per cent additional ad hoc incentive has been extended till April 30 this year and for RoSCTL and ROSL, the deadline has been extended till March 15 this year.

"The last date of submitting applications under MEIS (for exports made in the period April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020), ROSCTL, ROSL and 2 per cent additional adhoc incentive (... only for exports made in the period January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020) has been extended," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

On September 9 last year, the government announced to release Rs 56,027 crore against pending tax refunds of exporters under different export incentive schemes.

Earlier, the date was extended in December 2021.

