Commerce min for imposing anti-dumping duty on Chinese steel tubes, pipes

The commerce ministry has recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on Chinese steel tubes and pipes for five years to guard domestic players from cheap imports from the neighbouring country

Topics
Commerce ministry | imports

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

The commerce ministry has recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on Chinese steel tubes and pipes for five years to guard domestic players from cheap imports from the neighbouring country.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended the duty on imports of 'stainless-steel seamless tubes and pipes' from China after concluding in its probe that the product has been exported at dumped prices into India, which impacted the domestic industry.

"Definitive anti-dumping duty...is recommended to be imposed for five years," the directorate has said in a notification.

Stainless-steel seamless tubes and pipes are used for structural purposes and to transfer liquids and gases. It is used in application relating to oil and gas; petrochemicals and refineries; atomic energy; power generators, including nuclear and thermal power.

DGTR had conducted the probe following a complaint from Chandan Steel Ltd, Tubacex Prakash India Pvt Ltd, and Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd about the dumping and initiation of the investigation.

The directorate works under the ministry.

The recommended duty ranges between USD 114 per tonne and USD 3,801 per tonne. The finance ministry takes the final call to impose these duties.

The imposition of anti-dumping duty is permissible under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) regime. India and China both are members of this Geneva-based multi-lateral body.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 21:20 IST

