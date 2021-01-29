Commerce ministry for imposing anti-dumping duty on Chinese chemical

-

The commerce ministry has recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty for five years on a Chinese chemical used in dye and pharma industries to guard domestic players from cheap imports.
The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended the duty after concluding in its probe that '1-phenyl-3-methyl -5-pyrazolone' from China has been exported at dumped prices into India, which impacted the domestic industry.
"The authority, therefore, considers it appropriate to recommend imposition of anti-dumping duty for a period of five years...," the directorate has said in a notification.
DGTR had conducted the probe following a complaint from a domestic player.
Prima Chemicals had filed an application before the directorate on behalf of the domestic industry for imposing anti-dumping duty on the imports from China.
The anti-dumping duty shall be equal to the difference between the reference price (USD 4.89 per kg) and the landed value, DGTR added.
In a separate notification, DGTR has also recommended imposition of the duty on imports of 'Phenol' from Thailand.
The duty was also suggested on a chemical - Toluene Di-Isocyanate - from European Union, Saudi Arabia, Chinese Taipei and United Arab Emirates.
The imposition of anti-dumping duty is permissible under the World Trade Organization (WTO) regime. The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.
