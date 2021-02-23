Commerce ministry issues draft order for exports of eggs, egg products

The has come out with a draft order as per which and egg products would be subjected to quality control or inspection prior to exports.

According to the draft order, export of egg and egg products would be prohibited in the course of international trade unless it conforms to the standards applicable and every consignment is accompanied by a certificate of export worthiness issued by a designated agency.

In exercise of the powers conferred by a section of the Export Inspection Council (Quality Control and Inspection) Act, 1963, "Central government, after consultation with the Export Inspection Council being of the opinion that it is necessary and expedient to do so for the development of the export trade of India hereby...notifies that the egg and egg products shall be subjected to quality control or inspection or both prior to export," the order dated February 22 said.

It also stated that fresh shall have clean and sound shell and free from cracks, leaks and fecal contamination.

It added that these proposals shall be taken into consideration on or after the expiry of the period of 30 days from the date of publication of this order in the official gazette.

Any person desiring to make any objection or suggestion with respect to these proposals can forward that to the Export Inspection Council, New Delhi.

