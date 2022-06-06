Commercial entities reduce electricity bills by renewable energy: Mercom

-
ALSO READ
Adani Group set up new subsidiary ANIL for new energy business
Green Hydrogen policy to support renewable energy capacity addition
Indian renewable sector highly leveraged due to global opportunities: S&P
'India's historic lows in clean energy prices to transform power sector'
California may cut rooftop solar incentives as panel market booms
-
Commercial and industrial entities from various sectors, including steel and cement, have reduced their electricity expenses by using renewable energy, according to Mercom India.
The 'C&I Clean Energy Meet 2022' held in Bengaluru witnessed participation from players operating in solar, IT, automobile, manufacturing, chemical, textiles and FMCG sectors, Mercom India said in a statement on Monday.
Over 100 players joined the one-day event to discuss opportunities in the domestic renewable energy sector, available technologies, business models, financing mechanisms and regulatory guidance to set up green units.
"Narayana Health is saving over Rs 40 million every year through solar power. Representatives from Kurlon, a mattress company with rooftop solar installations at its manufacturing units in three different states with a combined capacity of 2.5 MW, have saved more than Rs 75 million since its first installation in 2016," the research firm said.
According to Mercom, the commercial and industrial customers in India are seeing their power bills increase annually.
"We are working towards helping the industry realise the Prime Minister's aim to install 300 gigawatts (GW) of solar by 2030. The event will spread awareness about how renewable energy can cater to the huge power needs of the C&I sector, save costs, and protect the environment by going green," Mercom India's Managing Director Priyadarshini Sanjay said.
Mercom Communications India, a subsidiary of the US-based Mercom Capital Group, is a clean energy research and communications firm with expertise in cleantech markets.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU