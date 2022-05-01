Commercial LPG price hiked for 3rd month straight by Rs 102.50/cylinder

The price of 19-kg commercial cylinder was on Sunday hiked by Rs 102.50, the third straight monthly increase.

With this, the 19-kg commercial cooking gas cylinder will now cost Rs 2,355.50, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The commercial price was increased by Rs 105 on March 1 and by Rs 250 on April 1.

However, there has been no change in the prices of domestic gas cylinders.

In March, the price of domestic cooking gas (LPG) was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder. A 14.2-kg cylinder is costing Rs 949.50 in Delhi from March 22 onwards.

