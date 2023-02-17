JUST IN
HUL to sell Annapurna, Captain Cook for Rs 60.4 crore; exits atta, salt biz
Business Standard

GST Council likely to decide on common audit manual for Centre, states

GST Council may take up today expert panel's proposal to avoid multiplicity of audits by central, state authorities

Topics
GST Council | GST | GST meeting

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

GST
Sources said the report broadly covered the common audit policy and practices adopted by tax jurisdictions across the country

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is likely to consider in its meeting on Saturday uniform practices for GST audit for adoption by the Centre and the states. At present, businesses are subject to a multiplicity of audits by the Central and state authorities with varying information requirements, different time limits, and several reconciliations.

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 23:42 IST

