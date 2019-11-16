Cong, Sena and NCP meet with Maharashtra Governor Koshyari postponed

A scheduled meeting on Saturday between leaders of the Shiv Sena, and Congress and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to discuss the agrarian crisis in the state has been postponed.

All the three parties are currently holding talks to form a coalition government in the state which is under President's Rule.

Sena legislative party leader Eknath Shinde said the meeting was deferred as key leaders of all the three parties and MLAs were busy in their constituencies in view of the "wet drought" and for submitting details of their poll expenditure to the Election Commission.

The scheduled meeting with the governor had triggered a speculation that the three parties might stake a claim to form government, but the leaders of the Sena and Congress maintained the interaction was restricted to discuss the farm distress.

"The delegation of the three parties was to meet the Governor on Saturday. But the key leaders of the three parties and MLAs are busy assessing wet drought situation and ensuring assessment of losses in their respective constituencies.

"They are also busy submitting details of poll expenditure to the EC. Hence, the meeting has been postponed," Shinde said in a statement.

He said the new date for the meeting will be conveyed later.

Unseasonal rains and delayed retreat of monsoon had damaged Kharip crops of farmers in many districts, with Marathwada and North Maharashtra regions bearing the brunt.

The then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced a special assistance of Rs 10,000 crore for rain-hit farmers as the immediate measure on November 2.

Since the President's Rule was imposed on November 12, the state is being administered through the Governor.