Consumers are getting optimistic about general economic situation: RBI

Consumers are getting optimistic about the general economic situation in the country.

According to a March quarter survey by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) the current situation index, compiled on the basis of net responses on the economic situation, income, spending, employment and the price level for the current period and a year ahead, “returned to optimistic territory after a gap of two years”. The future expectations index, which is also based on the above mentioned criteria, touched 133.4, “an all-time high in the survey’s history”, the RBI said. ...