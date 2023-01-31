JUST IN
Sugar production to fall 5% to 34 mn tonnes in 2022-23 marketing year: ISMA
India's April-Dec fiscal deficit touches 60% of full-year target: Govt data
Indian factories growing larger, getting clustered: Economic Survey
Rs 7.3 trn debt settled before initiating insolvency: Economic Survey
Covid-19 vaccination: India may have won a major battle, says Eco Survey
Disinvestment proceeds of Rs 4.07 trn realised in last 9 years: Eco Survey
Indian farm sector performed well, but needs re-orientation: Eco Survey
Housing prices beginning to firm up after two-year Covid hiatus: Eco Survey
Economic Survey 2022-23: What does it say about inflation and employment
Rlys emerging as modern institution, inaccessible areas being added: Prez
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Eco Survey paints a bright medium-term outlook after an unpredictable year
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Core sector growth at three-month high of 7.4% in December: Govt data

The production of eight key sectors rose by 5.7 per cent in November 2022

Topics
Core Sector | Indian Economy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

core sector output
Crude oil output, however, contracted by 1.2 per cent in December last year

Production of eight infrastructure sectors rose at a three-month high of 7.4 per cent in December 2022 against 4.1 per cent in the same month of previous year on a better show by coal, fertiliser, steel, and electricity segments, according to the official data released on Tuesday.

Crude oil output, however, contracted by 1.2 per cent in December last year.

The production of eight key sectors rose by 5.7 per cent in November 2022.

The growth rate of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- stood at 8 per cent in April-December this fiscal as against 12.6 per cent during the same period last fiscal.

The production of coal rose by 11.5 per cent, fertiliser by 7.3 per cent, steel by 9.2 per cent, and electricity by 10 per cent in December 2022 compared to a year ago.

Core sector or key infrastructure industries, which have a 40.27 per cent weight in the overall index of industrial production (IIP), also have a bearing on industrial production data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Core Sector

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 17:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.