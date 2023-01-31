India's April-Dec fiscal deficit touches 60% of full-year target: Govt data

-
-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's fiscal deficit for the nine months through December touched 9.93 trillion rupees ($121.22 billion), nearly 60% of annual estimates, government data showed on Tuesday.
Net tax receipts rose to 15.56 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 28.18 trillion rupees, the data showed.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for the next financial year on Wednesday, where she is widely expected to say that India would meet its fiscal deficit target of 6.4% for the current year.
($1 = 81.9180 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh; Editing by Krishna N. Das)
First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 16:34 IST
