India's April-Dec fiscal deficit touches 60% of full-year target: Govt data

Net tax receipts rose to Rs 15.56 trillion while total expenditure was Rs 28.18 trillion, the data showed

Topics
Fiscal Deficit | Indian Economy | Budget 2023

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for the next financial year on Wednesday, where she is widely expected to say that India would meet its fiscal deficit target of 6.4% for the current year

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's fiscal deficit for the nine months through December touched 9.93 trillion rupees ($121.22 billion), nearly 60% of annual estimates, government data showed on Tuesday.

Net tax receipts rose to 15.56 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 28.18 trillion rupees, the data showed.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for the next financial year on Wednesday, where she is widely expected to say that India would meet its fiscal deficit target of 6.4% for the current year.

($1 = 81.9180 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh; Editing by Krishna N. Das)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 16:34 IST

