Core sector growth slows down to 2.6% in Dec on crude oil, fertilisers

-
ALSO READ
Core sector growth slows down to 4-month low of 4.3% in Sept
Core sector growth slowest in 4 months, expands 4.3% in September
Eight core sector growth sees a slight bump, dips to 6.6% in July
Core sector growth hits 16-month low at 3.5% in Nov due to oil, fertilisers
India's core sector growth drops to a 16-month low of 3.5% in November
-
Growth of eight core sectors slowed down to 2.6 per cent in December 2018 on account of negative growth in the expansion of crude oil, refinery products and fertilisers.
According to Commerce and Industries ministry, coal, natural gas and steel output grew by 0.9 per cent, 4.2 per cent and 13.2 per cent, respectively.
ALSO READ: Government revises FY18 GDP growth to 7.2% from 6.7% earlier
During April-December 2018-19, the eight sectors recorded a growth of 4.8 per cent as compared to 3.9 per cent in the same period of the previous financial year.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU