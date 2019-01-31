Core sector growth slows down to 2.6% in Dec on crude oil, fertilisers

Growth of eight core sectors slowed down to 2.6 per cent in December 2018 on account of negative growth in the expansion of crude oil, and fertilisers.



According to Commerce and Industries ministry, coal, natural gas and steel output grew by 0.9 per cent, 4.2 per cent and 13.2 per cent, respectively.





During April-December 2018-19, the eight sectors recorded a growth of 4.8 per cent as compared to 3.9 per cent in the same period of the previous financial year.