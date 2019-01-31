JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Government revises FY18 GDP growth to 7.2% from 6.7% earlier
Business Standard

Core sector growth slows down to 2.6% in Dec on crude oil, fertilisers

The eight sectors recorded a growth of 4.8% during Apr-Dec 2018-19, as compared to 3.9% in the same period of the previous financial year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Core sector

Growth of eight core sectors slowed down to 2.6 per cent in December 2018 on account of negative growth in the expansion of crude oil, refinery products and fertilisers.

According to Commerce and Industries ministry, coal, natural gas and steel output grew by 0.9 per cent, 4.2 per cent and 13.2 per cent, respectively.

ALSO READ: Government revises FY18 GDP growth to 7.2% from 6.7% earlier

During April-December 2018-19, the eight sectors recorded a growth of 4.8 per cent as compared to 3.9 per cent in the same period of the previous financial year.

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 17:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements