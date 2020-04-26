Coronavirus and the ripple effects of force majeure on contracts globally

As businesses across countries struggle to mitigate the economic after-effects of the pandemic-induced lockdowns, not much-used force majeure (FM) clause in contracts is being widely relied upon for relief.

In India, the legal fraternity has already been flooded with queries regarding the use — and abuse — of the clause. “Since the past few weeks, clients have gotten a sense of how their customers and vendors are reacting. They know courts will be overburdened once the lockdown is over and they do not want to be stuck in long-drawn litigation,” says Dhruv Suri, ...