Coronavirus: TAFE offers 3,000 tractors for rent-free use by UP farmers

Amid the lockdown, tractor major Tractors and Limited (TAFE) will provide its tractors and farm implements for free use by the Uttar Pradesh farmers during the coming April-June rabi harvest and post-harvest season.

TAFE, the world’s third largest tractor maker, has offered to deploy 3,000 tractors and 12,400 farm implements at the disposal of the beneficiary small and marginal farmers identified by the state government.

CEO Sandeep Sinha has already written a letter to the offering the rental free use of its tractors and implements under the (CSR).

“Needless to mention, the scheme will be supplementary to the enormous efforts being taken by the state government of Uttar Pradesh in its fight during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sinha said.

Meanwhile, UP principal secretary agriculture Devesh Chaturvedi today directed the state agriculture director to facilitate the rollout of the scheme at the district level for the benefit of farmers.

In his letter, Sinha mentioned rabi season contributed over 50 per cent of the food grain production in India, with the estimates indicating a record food grain production led by paddy, wheat along with corn/jowar crops.

“Moreover, in addition, the said season is crucial to sustain and enhance the livelihood of the farming community who continue to serve the food and nourishment needs of millions of citizens, under the challenging circumstances due to Covid-19 outbreak,” he observed.

Sinha said it was an “extremely critical” time of the year for farmers especially given the key role played by the rabi crops in the national food production index and ensuring food security.

Under the scheme, the rental services will be provided to the small and marginal farmers on free of cost basis and hiring charges will be paid directly by to the renter owning Massey Ferguson and Eicher Tractors. The renter providing the services of required tractor/ implement (including driver/operator) will not be collecting any hiring charges from the farmer.

The scheme is applicable for a period of 90 days starting from April 1, 2020.

Meanwhile, the company has urged the state to advise the small and marginal farmers in select districts to book tractors and implements through Mann Services Mobile App or by communicating the requirements to1Farm Services representative/district office.

Once the order is placed, empanelled renter/dealer in nearby village will accept the order and the contact details of the farmer will be shared with the renter/dealer for servicing the order. After order completion and certification by local authority, hiring charges to the services provided by the renter will be paid by

Sinha claimed the scheme will be of immense support to the below poverty line (BPL) farmers, who are already in a state of distress with limited or even no financial security.