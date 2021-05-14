Covid-19: Govt to provide liquidity to exporters by duty drawback refunds

In an attempt to ensure liquidity for in the difficult period of Covid pandemic, the government has decided to credit all customs refunds and duty drawback claims, made by them upto May 14, by the end of the month.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has launched a special refund and duty drawback between May 15 and May 31. Under this drive, efforts will be made by customs officials for priority disposal of all pending Customs refunds, IGST refunds and Customs duty drawback claims pending as on May 14 this year.

In an instructional circular issued to all Principal Chief Commissioners, Chief Commissioners and Commissioners of Customs and Central taxes, the CBIC has instructed officials to closely monitor performance of the special refund and duty drawback drive on a daily basis and, wherever required, suitably guide the officers concerned to maximise the disposal.

"Further, it is important to coordinate this special drive with the major trade and industry associations (especially those that cater to exporters) for their assistance including submission of required documents from their members (if a claim is pending for want of a required document)," the CBIC has said in its instructional letter to officials.

To ensure that the latest drive is a success, the CBIC has instructed officials to widely publicise the exercise.

It has also told officials that though the decision to process pending refund claims has been taken with a view to provide immediate relief to the taxpayers, due diligence is to be done before granting the refunds and drawback.

All the relevant legal provisions, notifications, circulars and instructions must be followed while processing these claims, it has said.

For facilitation of exporters, it has been decided that all communication will be done over email, wherever email id of the applicant is available.

It is urged that in these difficult times all officers concerned make special efforts to liquidate the pending refund, the CBIC letter mentions.

The CBIC had launched special customs refund and duty drawback drive even last year between April 8 and 30 for priority disposal of pending Customs refund, IGST refund and Customs duty drawback claims.

