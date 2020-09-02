Covid-19 is a WhatsApp moment for healthcare, says Nandan Nilekani

The third book by NANDAN NILEKANI is expected sometime early next year, and, like his previous two, he is expected to prescribe in this methods and processes of using technology during the pandemic. But the Aadhaar architect, and co-founder and chairman of Infosys, knows that the country of over a billion people will have to go for massive vaccination much before that.

In an interview with Bibhu Ranjan Mishra, he talks about how the learning from Aadhaar implementation, of doing things at scale using technology, will come in handy for implementing agencies. Edited excerpts: What is ...