Covid-19: Life insurers to suffer, demand for protection products to spike

Although theCcovid-19 spread and the subsequent imposed will adversely impact the business in the short term, but with likely a change in consumer behavior and a rise in demand for pure protection products, the medium-term impact may turn out to be positive for them.

“Based on past regional experiences, it has been observed that such pandemics provide tailwinds to the protection and guaranteed products. We foresee some shift towards such product forms which are healthy from a margin perspective too,” said Prashant Tripathy, managing director, and chief executive officer at Max

Covid-19 is expected to result in improved awareness and importance of as a risk cover rather than a mere investment product and this would propel the overall life insurance penetration in the country.

“The last quarter of the year is quite significant for life insurers and with the sudden in place, there was an impact on new business. However, the impact on profitability will be relatively less as the product mix shifted more towards protection products. I believe, these are short-term impacts and the need for insurance may be felt much more intensely by consumers in such times of uncertainty”, Tripathy added.

Post-Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003, there was a sharp uptick in new business sales in Hong Kong due to the increasing demand for protection, according to Macquarie Research. It expects the same positive demand shift for life insurers post Covid-19.

In fact, even in the current situation, Santosh Agarwal, CBO, Life Insurance at policybazaar.com, says there has been a rise in demand for pure life insurance, which has gone up by 30 per cent (mainly due to online capabilities), in our case.

What would also support protection demand is the new lower tax regime, under which the taxpayer has to forgo the tax exemptions. Many experts/analysts believe that since the new tax regime lowers the attractiveness of life insurance as an investment product, demand for protection products, which are priced relatively lower, could go up going ahead. However, all this would come at a cost of near-term business.

Extended lockdown, social distancing, the lower contribution of the digital channel (3-4 per cent of overall business) are expected to hamper the new business of life insurers in the near term. “Existing business would continue but new business would suffer at least for the next 6-9 months. So, this would hurt life insurers’ overall value which is to a good proposition, governed by new business,” says Ashvin Parekh, managing director, Ashvin Parekh Advisory Services.

Top management of a private life insurance company also echoed similar views saying, “The whole unexpectedness of the current environment and the fear around this will push the demand for insurance products as it’s the standard mentality of people. We expect a substantial hit on new business premiums.” The lower new business premium, in turn, would hurt the value of the new business (VNB) which is a key performance indicator of a life insurer. Thus, insurance premium data for March 2019 would be crucial to watch.

Not only VNB, but the impact could also be there in terms of persistence with a likely delay in premium payment. Even during the SARS outbreak, as per a report by Kotak Institutional Equities, the persistency ratio in Singapore had declined significantly and remained weak over the next 2-3 years. In fact, given the market volatility, some industry experts believe the existing policyholders may surrender their ULIP (unit-linked insurance policy) policies and we would see a good change in product mix over the medium-term.

Avinash Sing, analyst at SBICAP Securities believe that "life insurance companies would see near term pressure on VNB owing to sluggish new business growth post Covid19. However, the overall margin should be broadly stable as high margin protection should continue to outgrow savings." The jury is out on this.