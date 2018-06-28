Damage control? Govt may put off impending higher tariff on some US goods

India could put off an impending hike in import tariffs on some US goods if New Delhi and Washington agree to resolve their trade differences, an Indian official said on Thursday.

Trade differences between the United States and India are increasing and last week New Delhi raised duties on US farm products in retaliation against Trump's tariff hikes on steel and aluminum.

Earlier, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who is visiting India, said that a top-level strategic dialogue with New Delhi India would take place as soon as possible.