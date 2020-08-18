Data & AI have potential to add $500 billion to economy by 2025: Nasscom

JUST IN
Samreen Ahmad  |  Bengaluru 

Driving utilisation of data and artificial intelligence (AI) could play a crucial role in realising India’s 2025 vision of inclusive development and deliver over $500 billion in value to the economy, says a Nasscom report. This segment could account for 10 per cent of the country’s GDP by 2025, according to the industry body.

It would be even more impactful as India’s economy restarts after the Covid-19 lockdown, says the report.

Titled ‘Unlocking value from Data and AI’, the report highlights nearly 45 per cent of this $500 billion value is likely to be delivered by three sectors, namely consumer goods and retail, agriculture and banking and insurance.

The report has been reviewed by industry leaders, including Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji, Nasscom Chairman UB Pravin Rao, and Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari.
First Published: Tue, August 18 2020. 22:13 IST

