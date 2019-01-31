Data not finalised, says Niti Aayog about report on unemployment rising

JUST IN
Business Standard

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar
India is creating enough jobs for 'new entrants' but 'probably not' high-quality ones, the Niti Aayog said on Thursday, after a Business Standard report showed the country's unemployment rate rose to a 45-year high during 2017/2018.

The statement from NITI Aayog comes after Business Standard quoted an official survey that has been withheld by the government on the jobless problem under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who faces a general election by May.

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said the leaked unemployment report was only a draft, and that the government could release jobs data in March.
