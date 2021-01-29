Delay in announcement of rates under RoDTEP to impact exports: FIEO

-
ALSO READ
FIEO concerned over freezing of exporters' bank accounts, seeks govt's help
Capping MEIS benefits at Rs 2 cr to seriously affect exporters: FIEO
Container non-availability a challenge for export sector currently: FIEO
Exporters raise concerns over rising freight charges, container shortage
Uncertainty persists on RoDTEP benefits
-
Apex exporters body FIEO on Friday asked the government to announce the rates for different sectors under the tax refund scheme RoDTEP as further delay will have serious implications for future exports.
Last month, the government had said that it has decided to extend the benefit of Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme to all goods, with effect from January 1, 2021.
The rates have to be notified by the Department of Commerce, which would be based on the recommendation of a committee chaired by G K Pillai, former commerce and home secretary.
Initiatives like RoDTEP are aimed at providing continued support to the industry, this requires immediate announcement of the rates as in absence of that, exporters are not able to do their export costing with a view to finalise new contracts, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Sharad Kumar Saraf said in a statement.
Any further delay will have serious implications for future exports as exporters are in 'wait and watch mood' before finalising new contracts particularly in sectors having thin margins, he added.
In March, the government had approved the RoDTEP scheme for reimbursement of taxes and duties to exporters, with a view to give a boost to the country's dwindling outbound shipments.
The scheme would refund to exporters the embedded central, state and local duties and taxes that were so far not being rebated or refunded and were, therefore, placing India's exports at a disadvantage.
On the Economic Survey 2021, Saraf said the country is set to end with a current account surplus ofplus 2 per cent of the GDP after 2003-04.
The better than expected recovery both globally and internally provides a huge opportunity for India to push its exports in pharma, medical equipment, PPE kits, technical textiles, food and processing products, steel, plastics, chemicals and iron and steel, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU