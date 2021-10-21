Delhi govt asks HoDs to ensure contractual employees get festive bonus

-
The Delhi government has asked the heads of all departments under it to ensure contractual or outsourced workers are paid bonus by their contractors during the ongoing festive season, officials said on Thursday.
According to order issued by the Labour Department, a large number of people are engaged by various Delhi government departments through contractors and several complaints regarding non-payment of bonus have been received from the outsourced workers.
It is informed that all the contractors' establishments are covered under the Payment of Bonus Act 1965, who have employed 20 or more workers on any day during the accounting year. It is a statutory responsibility of the contractor to pay bonus to its employees, the order said.
Non-payment of bonus is a serious issue and all the principal employers are urged upon to ensure disbursement of bonus to outsourced workers/employees by their contractors in the forthcoming Deepawali festival season, the order dated October 14 said.
In compliance of the Labour Department's directives, the Public Works Department (PWD) has also asked its officials to ensure that contractors pay bonus to employees outsourced to the department.
A communication issued by the PWD to its officials on Thursday said the Labour Department has issued an advisory to disburse the bonus to outsourced workers by their contractors.
You are therefore requested to direct concerned officials of all divisions of PWD to strictly comply with the instructions issued by Labour Department in the advisory, the PWD circular said.
