Fuel prices: After 22 hikes, petrol now costs Rs 80.43, diesel Rs 80.53
Delhi govt extends form submission dates for girl child scheme benefits

In an order dated June 26, the Department of Women and Child Development said the dates for submission of forms for the two schemes has been extended till August 31

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Dates extended till August 31 for ladli scheme

The Delhi government has extended the dates for submission of forms for availing benefits under the Delhi Ladli Scheme and the financial assistance to widows for performing the marriage of their daughters and orphan girls in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

In an order dated June 26, the Department of Women and Child Development said the dates for submission of forms for the two schemes has been extended till August 31.
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 08:22 IST

