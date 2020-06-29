Delhi govt extends form submission dates for girl child scheme benefits

-
ALSO READ
Delhi govt reversed several Covid-19 decisions after facing flak from docs
Covid-19: Delhi govt hospitals, DCPs, municipalities to work under DMs
Like Mumbai, Delhi govt to conduct Covid-19 test on mediapersons
Complete construction workers registration 'on war footing': HC to AAP govt
From Delhi schools to IPL: 10 key updates on Coronavirus you need to know
-
The Delhi government has extended the dates for submission of forms for availing benefits under the Delhi Ladli Scheme and the financial assistance to widows for performing the marriage of their daughters and orphan girls in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
In an order dated June 26, the Department of Women and Child Development said the dates for submission of forms for the two schemes has been extended till August 31.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU