Delhi excise dept orders liquor shops to stop offering discounts

The excise commissioner of Delhi on Monday directed liquor shops in the city to stop offering discounts and rebates on alcohol brands in view of reports of overcrowding outside vends and the existing threat of COVID-19.
The department issued an order, directing licensees to stop giving concessions, rebates or discounts, and warned of action against shops offering them.
It has been brought to the notice of the excise department that as a result of discounts being offered by the licensees through their retail vends, instances were reported of large crowds gathering outside the liquor stores leading to law and order problems and causing inconvenience to local population, the order issued by the excise commissioner said.
The department has also learnt that the schemes and discounts offered at the liquor shops were leading to "unhealthy" market practices, it added.
The COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet, and the danger of infection still persists, the order said, adding that the huge crowds are likely to aggravate the situation in Delhi.
