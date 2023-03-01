JUST IN
Demand remained muted despite the largely Covid-free festival season in Q3
Petrol, diesel sales surge in double digits in February after winter lull
Data revision of previous years behind decline in manufacturing in Q3: CEA
Indian tech sector to grow 8.4% in FY23 to $245 billion: Nasscom
India December quarter GDP growth stronger than data suggests: Economists
Manufacturing PMI at a 4-month low of 55.3 in Feb as input costs rise
India's unemployment rate rose to 7.45% from 7.14% in January: CMIE
Moody's ups India's growth projection for 2023 to 5.5% on higher capex
Feb manufacturing PMI falls to four-month low amid rising borrowing costs
Prices of domestic LPG cylinder hiked by Rs 50 per unit from today
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Petrol, diesel sales surge to double digits in February after winter lull
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Demand remained muted despite the largely Covid-free festival season in Q3

Growth in private final consumption expenditure was down 7 percentage points from Q2

Topics
festive season | Coronavirus | economy

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus, covid, crowd, social distancing, festival, season, second wave, peak, infections, lockdown, sales, customers

The numbers are telling. The festival season that came as the Covid shadow receded, too, could not bring cheer to the economy this financial year.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on festive season

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 13:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.