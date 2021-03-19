Detailed discussions underway to finalise e-commerce policy: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Govt considering certain clarifications on FDI in e-commerce sector: Goyal
No proposal to change FDI rules for e-commerce, says Parkash
US lobby group urges India not to tighten foreign e-commerce rules
DPIIT 'definitely' working on new e-commerce policy: Govt official
Amazon signs MoU with K'taka to help drive e-commerce exports from state
-
The government on Friday said detailed discussions are being held to finalise a national e-commerce policy, a move aimed at promoting growth of the sector.
In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said a draft e-commerce policy was placed in public domain on February 23, 2019, for public consultations.
"Valuable suggestions have been received from many stakeholders. Detailed deliberations are being held to finalise the e-commerce policy," he said.
In a separate reply, he said since the launch of Startup India initiative, a total of 44,766 startups have been recognized by the DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) as on March 14.
He also said as many as 350 startups have been granted income tax exemptions till February 2021.
"SIDBI has committed Rs 4,326.95 crore to 60 SEBI registered Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). These funds have raised a corpus fund of Rs 31,598crore. Rs 1,270.46 crore have been drawn from the SIDBI Fund of Funds. Rs 4,509.16 crore have been invested into 384 startups as on 1st December 2020," he added.
In a separate reply, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Hardeep Singh Puri said the country's edible oil imports during April-January this fiscal grew by 12.61 per cent to USD 9.12 billion.
The imports stood at USD 8.1 billion during April-January 2019-20, according to the data provided by Puri, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.
Replying to another question on China, he said the government has blocked about 293 mobile applications under the provisions of section 69A of Information Technology Act 2000 in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the state and defence of India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU