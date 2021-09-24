Diesel price increased marginally, petrol rate remains steady

Auto in the country have maintained stability amid volatility in global oil prices, but the on Friday increased the price of diesel marginally while maintaining stability and petrol prices.

Accordingly, diesel prices increased by 20 paise per litre in the national capital to Rs 88.82 per litre on Friday while petrol price remained unchanged for the 19 consecutive days.

OMCs have preferred to maintain their watch prices on the global oil situation before making any revision in prices.

The wait and watch plan of OMCs has come to the relief of consumers as no revision has been done during a period when crude prices were on the rise over a shortfall in US production and demand pick up. This would have necessitated about Rs 1 increase in prices of petrol and diesel.

In Mumbai, the petrol price was stable at Rs 107.26 per litre while diesel rate increased to about Rs 96.40 a litre.

Across the country as well petrol price remained static on Friday while diesel price increased marginally.

have been hovering at record levels on account of 41 increases in its retail rates since April this year. It fell on a few occasions but largely remained stable.

