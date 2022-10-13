JUST IN
Digitisation a game changer for Indian economy, says IMF chief economist
India bright light economy, but reforms needed for $10 trn GDP: IMF
Govt allows broken rice exports backed by already issued Letters of Credit
CIL will achieve 1 bn tonne coal production target by FY26: Pralhad Joshi
Govt permits exporters to ship raw sugar to US under TRQ till Dec 31
CCPA issues notices for surrogate ads to Kamla Pasand, Rajnigandha
Govt may clear semiconductor unit proposals in next 30-60 days: MoS IT
NHAI INvIT raises Rs 1,430 crore for funding acquisition of road projects
Centre approves development of a container terminal in Kandla Port
India-UK trade deal on verge of 'collapse' over visa comments: Report
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
India bright light economy, but reforms needed for $10 trn GDP: IMF
Business Standard

Digitisation a game changer for Indian economy, says IMF chief economist

Applauding India's digitisation efforts, IMF's chief economist said the move was a game changer as it had allowed the Indian government to do things that would have been extremely difficult otherwise

Topics
Indian Economy | Digitisation | International Monetary Fund

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

jobs, digital, economy, company, services, digitisation
Photo: Shutterstock

Applauding India's digitisation efforts, the chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday said the move was a game changer as it had allowed the Indian government to do things that would have been extremely difficult otherwise.

"Digitisation is helping along a number of dimensions. One is financial inclusion, obviously because there are a lot of people in countries like India that were unbanked. And having access to digital wallets is a way in which they can enter into transactions that are not just cash transactions, which are very inefficient," Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the chief economist of IMF, told PTI in an interview in response to a question about India's digitisation efforts.

"I think it (digitization) has allowed the (Indian) government to do things that would have been extremely difficult to do otherwise. Yes (it is a game changer). It is certainly something that is a very welcome development, Gourinchas suggested.

So that's a huge plus in terms of bringing people into a more modern economy. That's a factor for growth, he said, adding that your market becomes very different if you are plugged into this digital instrument.

The second one which I think has also been important in the case of India is these digital instruments also allow governments to reach and disburse systems in ways that are much harder to do sometimes with some of the regular pipes of the safety net, he said.

One of the lessons we've learned from both the pandemic and we're learning it again with the energy crisis, is how can we provide the assistance where it's needed. Because it's enormously costly to just have a blanket policy that is going to cover everyone, he said.

Most people don't necessarily need this and most businesses may not need it. But sometimes it has to be done that way because that's the only way it can be done, he added.

Digitisation offers the promise of more targeted assistance when it's needed. That is potentially a game changer because it means that now policy can be more nimble. It can have less of an impact on sort of the overall fiscal stance. So, more protection, more insurance can be provided, Gourinchas said.

That's also a very important factor for supporting the economy and helping it rebound when it's done. There's going to be shocks of all kinds of things happening and it offers this possibility for something that is much more agile and targeted, he said in response to a question.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Economy

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 07:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.