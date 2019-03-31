Direct tax mop-up reaches Rs 11.5 trn against revised target of Rs 12 trn

At the close of the fiscal year 2018-19, direct tax collection touched Rs 11.5 trillion late Sunday evening, leaving a gap of Rs 50,000 crore against the revised revenue target of Rs 12 trillion. While the previous revenue target was Rs 11.5 trillion, it was revised upwards to Rs 12 trillion subsequently.

The collection figures are expected to go up as tax collection continues till midnight, said a government official in the know. The figures are quite encouraging, compared to last week’s. As of March 26, direct tax collectionstood at Rs 10.29 trillion (85.1 per cent of the ...