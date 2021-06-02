Do states with 'good' health infra have lower Covid-19 death rates?

In the current wave of the pandemic, it is quite likely that many states would have under-reported data that could expose a poor show in containing the mortality rate. It turns out that states often misreport other key aspects concerning their health sector as well.

For instance Chhattisgarh reports it that only has three operating X-ray machines in its community health centres, while Bihar claims a quarter of its primary health centres have at least four doctors each, the highest in India. This is a problem that afflicts even those states that are supposedly better off in ...