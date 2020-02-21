Do you have an innovative 5G-related product idea? You can win Rs 2.5 crore

In its endeavour to identify and promote applications relevant to India in the realm, the (DoT) has launched ' Hackathon' in association with a number of government, academia and industry stakeholders.

The ' Hackathon' is being organised in association with Niti Aayog, the Electronics and Information Technology Ministry, Digital India, Startup India, the MSME Ministry, C-DoT, the Department of Science & Technology, TCOE India, the TEPC, TSDSI, the COAI, the India Mobile Congress, KPMG, academic institutions such as the IITs/IIIT/REC, and industry. Total prize money of Rs 2.5 crore is spread across three phases.

Aimed at shortlisting India-focussed cutting edge ideas that can be converted into workable 5G products and solutions, the Hackathon will be spread across three phases beginning from February 21 and culminate in a grand felicitation ceremony at India Mobile Congress on October 16.

Winners of the various phases will share a total prize pool of Rs 2.5 crores, and an unique opportunity to scale and implement their 5G applications to make them market ready with the support of DoT, MeitY and a number of leading industry, academia, Telcos/OEMs.

"The provides a quantum leap over 4G in terms of speed, peak data rate, latency, spectrum efficiency and connection density. Most distinct feature is applications in different economic verticals. 5G Hackathon will convert innovating ideas in to products and solutions in different verticals and develop India specific Use cases around 5G," mobile operators association COAI said on Friday.

Various phases of the Hackathon broadly include preliminary submission of ideas, selection of 100 best ideas, mentorship and support from the Hackathon partners, development of solutions/products, selection and testing of 30 best solutions/ products on 5G trial network followed by felicitation of the 3 best ideas during India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020.

Participants can develop 5G solutions from across 10 categories including healthcare, education & governance, AgriTech & livestock, environment, public safety & disaster management enterprise, Smart Cities & infrastructure, cyber security, banking, finance & insurance, logistics & transportation, multimedia & broadcast, among others.

The 5G Hackathon is open to developers, students, start-ups, SMEs, academic institutions & registered companies in India & NRIs. Stakeholders can participate as individuals or as a team to present use cases for the in the Indian context.

A jury comprising academicians, industry leaders and subject experts from around the country will be established to facilitate assessment and shortlisting of submissions. The details of Hackathon can be seen on the website 5ghackathon.in.