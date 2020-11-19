Domestic air traffic up 34% month-on-month on festive season demand

Addition of flights and an increase in load factor due to helped rise 33.6 per cent month-on-month in October.

The traffic is however 57.2 per cent lower on a year-on-year basis. Airlines flew 5.2 million passengers last month. Seat occupancy of all the airlines, except Vistara, rose in October.

AirAsia India saw an increase in market share and reported the best on- time performance (OTP) among all airlines in October.

AirAsia’s market share increased to 7.1 per cent, from 6 per cent, month on month basis. It reported an OTP of 98 per cent last month. With 55.5 per cent market share IndiGo continues to be the market leader.



