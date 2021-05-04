DoT nod to telcos for conducting 5G technology and spectrum trials

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has given nod to for conducting trials for use and applications of

will have to conduct trials in rural and semi-urban settings also in addition to urban settings so that the benefit of proliferates across the country and is not confined only to urban areas.

The duration of the trials, at present, is for a period of 6 months. This includes a time period of 2 months for procurement and setting up of the equipment.

Some have tied up with original equipment manufacturers and technology providers which are Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung and C-DOT. In addition, will also be conducting trials using its own indigenous technology.

"The permissions have been given by DoT as per the priorities and technology partners identified by Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) themselves," the Ministry of Communications said on Tuesday.

The experimental spectrum is being given in various bands which include the mid-band (3.2 GHz to 3.67 GHz), millimeter wave band (24.25 GHz to 28.5 GHz) and in Sub-Gigahertz band (700 GHz).

Telcos will also be permitted to use their existing spectrum owned by them (800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2500 MHz) for conduct of 5G trials.

The telecom department said the is expected to deliver improved user experience in terms of data download rates (expected to be 10 times that of 4G), up to three times greater spectrum efficiency, and ultra low latency to enable Industry 4.0.

Applications of 5G are across a wide range of sectors such as agriculture, education, health, transport, traffic management, smart cities, smart homes, and multiple applications of IOT (Internet of Things).

DoT has specified that the trials will be isolated and not connected with the existing networks of telcos.

The government said the trials must be conducted on non-commercial basis and the data generated during the trials shall be stored in India.

Telcos are also expected to facilitate the testing of the indigenously developed use cases and equipment as part of the trials.