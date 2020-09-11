DPIIT scrutinising 50 provisions in 11 Acts that threaten jail time

In a move to further decriminalise existing legislation and ensure more civil charges are brought in to replace criminal ones, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is scrutinising 11 Acts administered by it. These encompass about 50 different provisions prescribing criminal penalties in the form of imprisonment on offenders.

In other cases, removal of licenses, monetary compensation and threat of criminal proceedings are also in force. Officials say these will be replaced with more stringent fines. The move is part of a wider government aim to examine how ...