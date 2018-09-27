Emerging economies more optimistic about gains from trade

A large number of Indians believe that growing trade and business ties with other countries is a good thing, shows the latest study by Pew Research Center. According to the study, those in advanced countries are less optimistic about trade with other countries.

In the US and France, around a third of respondents said trade with other countries leads to job creation. By comparison, in developing economies such as India and Indonesia, over half of the respondents said trade leads to job creation. On wages, a large number of respondents from emerging economies like India and Kenya, believe ...