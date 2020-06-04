Empowered group of secys to expedite clearances, says Anil Swarup

The move to form empowered groups and PDCs is “excellent”, said Anil Swarup, former head of Project Monitoring Group who later became coal secretary under the Modi government.

“The hope is that this empowered group will use its powers to expedite clearances.”





On whether these ministry-specific committees with members from MoF will help in more accurate assessment of growth and investment prospects, Swarup said it would depend on the way the groups function.

The government’s National Infrastructure Pipeline had also suggested setting up of such groups for the infrastructure sector but the proposal was more for attracting overall investment and not targeted at just foreign investors.





