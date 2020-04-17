New Electricity Bill: End to subsidised power, distribution overhauled

After more than a decade, new Electricity Bill-2020 has been introduced to initiate several reforms in the sector. The draft bill, made public on Friday, has proposed overhaul of the power distribution sector which is currently the sickest in the whole supply chain. The Act’s focuses on removing subsidised electricity rates, cross-subsidy, complex tariff structure and strengthening regulators.

While the 2003 Act opened the power generation sector for private players, the current Bill has proposed private power distribution franchisees. This paper had reported that the ministry of power was pursuing states to join hands with private power distributors on franchisee basis to improve their revenues.

The bill has also put an end to subsidised power rates. It has revised the provision of power tariff determination and proposed that all state electricity regulatory commissions (SERCs) “to determine tariff for retail sale of electricity without any subsidy under section 65 of the Act”.

The Bill has also noted that cross-subsidy and surcharges levied on industrial consumers should be reduced. These charges are levied on industrial consumers of a state to cross-subsidise the free or subsidised power given to certain section of consumers.

Recognising that power tariff is not cost reflective and has several subsidy components, the new Bill has introduced provisions on tariff determination.

The Bill will impose restrictions on deferring revenue recovery or regulatory assets.

Regulatory assets are expenses of power distribution companies (discoms) which are recoverable in future power tariff hikes but the SERCs do not take them into consideration while calculating current electricity tariffs. According to an estimate by the ministry of power, discoms lose Rs 22,000 crore revenue annually due to the creation of new regulatory assets.

The Centre has also strengthened the regulatory environment in the Apart from the existing central and state electricity regulatory commissions, the Bill has introduced a new regulatory body. An Electricity Contract Enforcement Authority will be formed for dispute resolution relating of contracts for sale and purchase of power. Along with it, the existing Appellate Tribunal of Electricity has been given powers similar to a civil court.

To improve the payment mechanism of states, the Bill has proposed that load despatch centres would be empowered to oversee the ‘Payment security mechanism’ before power is dispatched. The mechanism makes it mandatory for discoms to prepay for electricity through letter of credit.

As India gears for energy transition with increasing share of renewable in the energy mix, the Bill has proposed a National Renewable Energy Policy. This would be prepared in consultation with states “for the promotion of generation of electricity from renewable sources of energy and prescribe a minimum percentage of purchase of electricity from renewable and hydro sources of energy”.

With hydropower now being recognised as renewable, the Bill has also proposed that all SERC will specify trajectory for ‘Renewable and Hydro Purchase Obligation’ at definite time period.