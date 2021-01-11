Engineering exporters seek govt intervention to stem steel prices

-
ALSO READ
Improving realisations may help steelmakers forget Covid-19 memories
Indian steelmakers turn net exporters to China in April-Aug: Crisil
Steel producers, buyers, material suppliers fight over price hike
Steel makers raise prices by Rs 1,200 per tonne on demand uptick
Steelmakers write to PMO defending price hike, demand iron ore export ban
-
Engineering exporters' body EEPC India on Monday sought urgent government intervention to stem the runaway rise in steel prices, a key raw material for manufacturing.
"With a whopping 55 per cent rise in prices of steel, the mother raw material for manufacturing, the path to Atmanirbhar Bharat has become very tough and arduous," EEPC India said, seeking urgent intervention of the government on the issue.
It said the wholesale price of Hot Rolled Coil (HRC) has gone up to Rs 58,000 a tonne -- an unbearable increase of 55 per cent between January 2020 and January 2021.
''The engineering exporters, who account for more than one-fourth of the country's total merchandise exports, and comprise mostly the MSMEs, are battling the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 on global trade," EEPC India Chairman Mahesh Desai said.
He said for the April-November period of the current fiscal, the engineering exports fell by 13.24 per cent to USD 43.9 billion from USD 50.5 billion during the same period of the previous financial year.
As many as 29 out of 33 engineering panels exhibited a year-on-year decline in exports.
Likewise, only five out of top 25 countries recorded positive cumulative growth in engineering exports during April-November 2020 over April-November 2019.
''Under these circumstances, an unprecedented increase in steel prices is making the situation for the engineering industry unbearable, hitting exports the most," Desai said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU