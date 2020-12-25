ESIC scheme adds 11.75 lakh new members in October

Around 1.2 million new members joined the ESIC-run scheme in October against 1.1 million in the previous month, official data showed on Thursday, giving a perspective on formal sector employment in the country.

The latest data is part of a report released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

Gross new enrolments with the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) were 0.8 million in June, 0.5 million in May and 0.3 million in April, showing an increase in enrolments after easing of the lockdown, the latest data showed.