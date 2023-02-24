ESIC to have 28,116 beds, 241 hospitals in coming days: Bhupender Yadav

Union minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday said the number of beds and of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be increased to 28,116 and 241, respectively, in coming days.

Yadav was addressing a function to mark 71 foundation day of here.

The minister informed that there were 18,933 beds and 151 of in 2014.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi started 2.0 and in a span of eight years, the number of ESIC beds and increased to 20,211 and 160 respectively. In coming days the beds would be increased to 28,116 and hospital number will be 241."



The minister also referred to government's commitment to provide social security to unorganised workers in the country saying almost 29 crore informal workers are registered on eSharm portal.

He was of the view that this national database will be an aid to provide various social security benefits to informal sector workers in the country.

Labour ministry stated in a statement that the eShram portal was launched on 26th August 2021 by the Ministry of Labour & Employment to create a national database of the unorganised/migrant workers and to provide each of them with a Universal Account Number (UAN).

The portal has received unprecedented response from the unorganised/migrant workers of the country and as on 24th February 2023, over 28.60 crore workers have registered on the eShram portal.

One of the objective of the eShram portal is to extend the benefits of social security and welfare schemes to unorganised workers especially migrant workers, and to identify workers who are deprived of the various benefits of the welfare schemes of the central and/or state government due to lack of awareness or otherwise.

With this objective, Ministry of Labour & Employment initiated matching of the eShram beneficiaries' data with the ration card (National Food Security Act (NFSA)) data available with the Department of Food and Public Distribution(DFPD).

The complete data set of ration card was made available by the DFPD to the Ministry of Labour & Employment.

On matching of the two data sets, it has been observed that out of total 28.60 crore eShram registrants, about 20.63 crore are registered in NFSA database of DFPD and about 7.96 core are yet to get registered on NFSA data, it stated.

Ministry of Labour and Employment is conveying the details of all eShram registered unorganised/migrant workers who are not yet registered on NFSA to DFPD so that they may also be included under the database of DFPD as per their eligibility.

This initiative will ensure that ration card benefits under NFSA is made available to all eligible workers registered on eShram, it stated.

The eShram portal is already integrated with National Career Service (NCS) portal and more than 10 lakh eShram registrants have registered on NCS to get benefits of domestic as well as international jobs available on NCS portal.

Further, eShram portal is also integrated with PMSYM portal to facilitate eShram registrants getting the benefit of pension scheme of the Ministry of Labour & Employment.

The labour ministry is constantly making efforts to work towards the welfare of entire workforce under both organised and unorganised sectors, it stated.

