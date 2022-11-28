JUST IN
Economists see 35 bps rate hike, then a pause: BS monetary policy poll
Foreign direct equity investments from top-6 nations shrink in H1
Rural housing plan likely to get Rs 28,000-crore booster infusion
Prez Murmu to launch Haryana Roadways' e-ticketing system on Tuesday
Indian industries urge RBI to consider moderating pace of rate hikes
India eyes smaller nuclear reactors for clean energy transition: Minister
Liberal eligibility key criteria in largest commercial coal mines auction
Union Budget 2023-24: Centre invites suggestions, Dec 10 last date
US industry associations red-flag India's 'restrictive' trade barriers
Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Foreign direct equity investments from top-6 nations shrink in H1
Business Standard

Economists see 35 bps rate hike, then a pause: BS monetary policy poll

Some expect a slight reduction in GDP growth forecast

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | RBI | MPC

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

RBI, reserve bank of india
The RBIâ€™s CPI-based inflation target is 4 per cent; the tolerance band for the price gauge is 4-6 per cent

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is likely to announce a 35-basis point (bp) hike in the repo rate on December 7, in a bid to bring headline retail inflation back to its 4 per cent target, a Business Standard poll showed.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 06:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.