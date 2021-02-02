Exports rise 5.37% in Jan to $27.24 bn over growth in pharma, engineering

-
-
The country's exports grew 5.37 per cent year-on-year to USD 27.24 billion in January 2021, mainly driven by healthy growth in pharmaceuticals and engineering sectors, according to provisional data of the commerce ministry.
Imports during the month rose 2 per cent to USD 42 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 14.75 billion, the data showed.
Exports of pharmaceuticals and engineering grew 16.4 per cent (USD 293 million), and about 19 per cent (USD 1.16 billion), respectively.
