JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Institutional investments in real estate down 17% in 2021 at $ 4-bn: Report
Business Standard

Exports surge 37% to record $37.29 bn in Dec: Govt data

Exports during April-Dec 2021 crossed $300 bn, shows govt data

Topics
Indian exports | Piyush Goyal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

exports, imports, supply chain, economy, growth, shipping
Photo: Bloomberg

The country's exports in December surged 37 per cent on an annual basis to USD 37.29 billion, the highest-ever monthly figure, government data showed on Monday.

Outbound shipments during April-December 2021 crossed USD 300 billion, exceeding the exports of 2020-21, as per data by the commerce ministry.

Addressing a press conference, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India's exports of goods will cross USD 400 billion this fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, January 03 2022. 18:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.