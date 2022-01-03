Exports surge 37% to record $37.29 bn in Dec: Govt data

-
ALSO READ
IP waiver for Covid-19 vaccine on Piyush Goyal-WTO chief meet agenda
Agri exports play important role in doubling farmers' income: Govt
Despite Covid curbs, clear indications of economic revival: Piyush Goyal
Govt hasn't taken any decision on owner of Air India as yet: Piyush Goyal
India on track to achieve historic highs in exports: Union min Piyush Goyal
-
The country's exports in December surged 37 per cent on an annual basis to USD 37.29 billion, the highest-ever monthly figure, government data showed on Monday.
Outbound shipments during April-December 2021 crossed USD 300 billion, exceeding the exports of 2020-21, as per data by the commerce ministry.
Addressing a press conference, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India's exports of goods will cross USD 400 billion this fiscal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU