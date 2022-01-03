India's October-December sugar output rises 4.3% YoY: trade body

-
-
Indian sugar mills have produced 11.56 million tonnes of sugar in the first three months of 2021/22 marketing year, up nearly 4.3% from the same period a year earlier, a trade body said on Monday.
India is the world's second-biggest sugar producer and the higher output could weigh on global prices.,.
Sugar mills have so far contracted to export about 4 million tonnes of sugar in the new marketing year that started on Oct. 1, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.
