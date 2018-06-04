Farm prices subdued in Q4, rose just 0.4%, shows GDP data

Deflators, which are used to get inflation-adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) data, give a clue to why farmers are protesting in various parts of the country. Deflators are used in the national accounts data to convert current prices into constant prices.

According to the figures released by the Central Statistics Office on Thursday and past series, the inflation rate in agriculture and allied activities was just 0.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017-18 against 3.6 per cent in the third quarter as well as the year-ago period. The numbers show that farm prices, which ...