Farmers can hope to have GM-based mustard hybrids in 2 years: Deepak Pental

The Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC), at its meeting on October 18, had given the ‘environmental release’ of the genetically modified (GM) mustard DMH-11 its all-clear. Deepak Pental, former vice chancellor of Delhi University (DU) and one of the brains behind DMH-11, in conversation with Sanjeeb Mukherjee, says the approval should pave the way for more such useful GM events in India. DU’s Centre for Genetic Manipulation of Crop Plants and the National Dairy Development Board are the joint applicants of . Edited excerpts: