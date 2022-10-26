JUST IN
Farmers can hope to have GM-based mustard hybrids in 2 years: Deepak Pental
India, China trade crosses $100 bn during Jan-Sept; deficit up at $75 bn
Business Standard

Farmers can hope to have GM-based mustard hybrids in 2 years: Deepak Pental

'We have been asked to go for coordinated trials to be conducted by ICAR'

Topics
GM mustard | Q&A | farmers

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

Deepak Pental
Deepak Pental, former vice chancellor Delhi University and Present National Science Chair of Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB)

The Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC), at its meeting on October 18, had given the ‘environmental release’ of the genetically modified (GM) mustard DMH-11 its all-clear. Deepak Pental, former vice chancellor of Delhi University (DU) and one of the brains behind DMH-11, in conversation with Sanjeeb Mukherjee, says the approval should pave the way for more such useful GM events in India. DU’s Centre for Genetic Manipulation of Crop Plants and the National Dairy Development Board are the joint applicants of GM mustard. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 21:20 IST

