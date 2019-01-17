Farmers had lost interest in agri when we came to power: Radha Mohan Singh

Before the government, took office in 2014 under Narendra Modi’s leadership, farmers had been losing interest in agriculture due to an increase in cultivation cost relative to their income, Agriculture Minister on Thursday. He was delivering the keynote address at the second edition of the Business Standard Agriculture Round Table in New Delhi’s PUSA Campus.

A big reason for farmers’ loss of interest in agriculture, said Singh, was previous governments’ failure to address critical issues related to farming, such as commercialisation of agriculture, production of organic products, protection of crops from pests, maintaining soil fertility, land reforms and storage and market linkages.

Since 2014, four critical areas of agriculture —reducing cost of production, ensuring remunerative price for farmers’ produce, stopping wastage, and ensuring alternative source of income — were being addressed in a mission mode, the minister said. “We decided to implement the schemes in such a way that farmers’ income could be doubled by 2022.”

As a result of government policies, a remarkable progress in agriculture had been made in the past 54 months, he said.

In 2017-18 (4th Advance Estimates), foodgrain production stood at 284.83 million tonnes, against an average production of 255.59 million tonnes during 2010-14. There has been 40 per cent increase in average production of pulses at 25.23 million tonnes in 2017-18 (4th Advance Estimates), compared with 18.01 million tonnes of average production during 2010-14.

In 2017-18 (3rd Advance Estimates), horticulture production grew by 17.55 per cent to 306.82 million tonnes, against an average production of 261 million tonnes during 2010-14.

Similarly, in 2017-18, the production of fish grew by 42 per cent to 126.05 million tonnes, against an average production of 88.79 million tonnes during 2010-14.

During 2010-14, annual growth in milk production was 4.29 per cent. This grew to 6.4 per cent during 2014-18.

Singh said more young people today were attracted to agriculture and related sectors through agricultural research and education. Scholarships for graduate students had been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 and under the Student READY scheme, fellowship had been increased from Rs 750 to Rs 3,000 per month.

In order to increase the productivity of crops and enhance farmers’ income, 795 varieties of different crops had been developed, Singh pointed out. More than 20 species rich in nutrient (Bio-fortified) had been developed.

Talking about the Centre’s flagship scheme for procurement of crops, PM-ASHAA, Singh said the new umbrella scheme included the mechanism of ensuring remunerative prices to farmers and consisted of Price Support Scheme (PSS), Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (PDPS) and Pilot of Private Procurement and Stockist Scheme (PPPS).

"We are proud that with the policies of the government, time-bound implementation, budgetary provisions for 2018 and hike in MSP given to farmers will put India among the leading economies in the agriculture sector and help the government’s efforts in doubling the income of farmers," Singh said.