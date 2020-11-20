Farmers sow rabi crops in larger area as monsoon withdrawal gets delayed

-
ALSO READ
Rainfall in Aug, Sept to be normal, says IMD; more area under kharif crops
CRISIL DRIP: Normal rainfall continues, barring in 3 states and for 3 crops
Farm bills: Govt ups rabi MSP to placate farmers, nationwide stir called
Healthy, well-spread rainfall raises hope amid Covid-19: CRISIL DRIP
India's area under kharif crops hits all-time high of over 108 mn hectares
-
Encouraged by an unusually long delay in the withdrawal of southwest monsoon that has left residual moisture in the soil, farmers have started sowing rabi crops on a brisk note this year covering almost 9.84 per cent more area till date as compared to the same period last year.
Latest data from the department of agriculture shows that till Friday, rabi crops had been sown in around 26.54 million hectares of land which is 9.84 per cent more than the area covered during the same period last year.
In all, the average area under rabi crops in the last five years is 62.02 million hectares which means that so far 43 per cent of normal area has been covered this year.
Of this, wheat, which is the main foodgrain grown during the rabi season, has been sown in around 9.72 million hectares which is 0.51 per cent more than the same period last year, while chana, which is the biggest pulse crop grown in India has been planted in around 5.74 million hectares of land, 30 per cent more than the same period last year.
Mustard, which is the main oilseed grown during the rabi season, has been sown in around 5.22 million hectares of land this year, which is 8.83 per cent more than the same period last year. (see chart)
“Our farmers are making great efforts and the central government will in future will also ensure that the farming sector grows in the country,” Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon in 2020 has been among the best in the last several years.
ALSO READ: Sebi targets analyst meets, proposes steps to curb information asymmetry
Data showed that from June till September, rainfall was 9 per cent above the average, which made it the second consecutive year with more rainfall than normal, something which happened for the first time in almost 60 years.
In 2019 also the southwest monsoon was above average across the country and the cumulative showers across the country were 10 per cent more than normal.
The last time India had two consecutive years of more than average rainfall nationally was in 1958 and 1959, almost 60 years ago.
Out of the 685 districts in the country, monsoon was normal in almost 75 per cent of them, while it was deficient and below normal in the remaining.
Most of the districts which received deficient or below normal rainfall were in the states of UP, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and also other northern states.
In total, out of the 36 meteorological sub-divisions in the country, only five received deficient rainfall while the rest received normal rains.
The rains continued to stay in the country long after the season ended in September and finally left the country in late October thus providing good residual soil moisture for early planting of rabi crops.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU